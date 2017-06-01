1950-52 Chipola River Wildlife Sactuary subject of research team

Fredrik Bryntesson (Bryn Athyn College) and Chuck Hunter (US Fish and Wildlife Service) are researching the history of the Chipola River Wildlife Sanctuary.
This National Audubon Society managed sanctuary, which existed between 1950 and 1952, was located on the Chipola River at Scotts Ferry. The sanctuary was established after Ivory-billed woodpeckers had been reported there in the spring of 1950. However, follow-up investigations failed to produce conclusive evidence that Ivory-bills persisted in the area, and therefore the sanctuary was closed in May of 1952. The warden for the sanctuary was Muriel L. Kelso. Bryntesson and Hunter have examined archival materials, including historic articles from the County Record, to shed light on the 1950s searches for Ivory-bills, and the subsequent establishment and closure of the sanctuary.
“The County Record was the first newspaper in the US to report about the Ivory-bill sightings along the Chipola in March of 1950 when it published the letter from Kelsey Blanton on March 10, 1950,” according to Professor Bryntesson.
“These sightings took place on March 3 and 4, 1950, by a group led by Mr. Whitney Eastman. The Miami Herald published an account of these sightings first on March 26.
The subsequent establishment of the sanctuary in October 1950 became national news, with articles in papers such as the New York Times and Chicago Daily Tribune,” Bryntesson added.
The professor submitted the below article that was published in the Audubon Magazine in the November-December issue of 1950 pointing out some details (the photo of Ivory-bills in the article is not from Chipola River, but instead from the Singer Tract in Louisiana), including the important roles played by the locals (such as M. L. Kelso, and the Neal Lumber and Manufacturing Company).
The last definitively known Ivory-bills in the U.S., was a small population in the Singer Tract in Louisiana, and it disappeared during the 1940s after the area was logged.
This logging took place despite considerable attempts by the National Audubon Society, biologists, politicians and others to protect the area to save the Ivory-bills.
What makes the Chipola River Wildlife Sanctuary unique is that it is the only sanctuary in the US to have been established for Ivory-bills in the post-Singer Tract era, and it also reflects the fundamental change of mindset that occurred in the early to mid-1900s, which led to increased awareness for the protection and conservation of both habitat and species.
“The published literature contains references to the reports of Ivory-bills in the area in the early 1950s, and the subsequent establishment and closure of the Chipola River Wildlife Sanctuary, but there is no comprehensive account published. The purpose of our research is to produce a detailed account of these historic events,” Bryntesson noted.