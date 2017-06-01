Calhoun County continues to Excel

CALHOUN COUNTY, FL – Today, Calhoun County Superintendent of Schools Ralph Yoder announced that the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) recently released the results for the Spring 2017 FSA English Language Arts (ELA) Grade 3 Assessment.
Third grade students in Altha Public School, Blountstown Elementary School and Carr Elementary and Middle School performed exceptionally well, as compared to third graders in traditional public school districts across the state.
Superintendent Yoder stated, “These results signify significant improvement since 2015, as well as continued student success, that our community should celebrate. I am proud of the hard work of all of our third grade students and teachers, along with our administrators and support staff that had a role in these achievements. I also extend appreciation to parents and grandparents who encouraged and supported our students through this assessment.”
Based on the percentage of students scoring a level 3 or higher, Calhoun County School District’s (CCSD) results are as follows:
Among traditional public school, the CCSD tied with three other school districts, one of which was Okaloosa County, for tenth place statewide with 66 percent of students scoring a level 3 or higher. Within the Panhandle Area Education Consortium (PAEC), of which the CCSD is a member, CCSD placed third, behind Walton and Jackson counties, respectively. Walton County tied for 8th place statewide and was two points ahead of the CCSD, while Jackson County placed 9th statewide and was only one point ahead of the CCSD. The statewide average of students scoring a level 3 or higher was 58 percent.
On a school-level basis, Altha Public School led statewide among all traditional public schools from small, rural school districts with 86 percent of third grade students scoring a level 3 or higher. Additionally, as compared to all traditional public schools in the panhandle from Escambia to Madison counties, Altha Public School tied for fifth with Leon County’s Buck Lake Elementary.
The 2017 FSA ELA Grade 3 state, district and school results may be accessed at http://www.fldoe.org/accountability/assessments/k-12-student-assessment/results/2017.stml.