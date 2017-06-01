Sheriff's Log for 06-01-17

LIBERTY COUNTY
May 23
April Strickland - holding for Gulf County
Jasmin Jermaine Thomas - cocaine possession, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams
Torien Dunte Thomas - drugs possess-poss meth w/intent to sell, manufacture deliver, drug possess-and or use, cocaine-possess
Randy A. Varnum - sexual offender violation-sex off at child care facility school w/o notice
May 24
Christopher Vallis - drug equip-possess-and or use
Latasha Broxton - moving traffic violation-driving with suspended revoked license
Shirley Butler - conservation-anials-torment deprive multiate kill
Sheena McKinney - conservation-animals-tormebnt deprive multilate kill
Susan McKinney - cruelty toward child-aggravated child abuse
Kenneth Paul King - drug equip-possess-and or use, drug equip-possess-drug paraphernalia advertise
Matthew Perkins - drugs-sell-methamphetamine within 1000 ft worship/business
May 25
Wayne Chase Harris
May 27
Ricky Dale Keen - drug equip-possess-and or use
James P. Tucker - serving weekends
James D. Wheeler - marijuana possess-not more than 20 grams, drug equip-possess-and or use
May 29
Melody Armstrong - holding for Gulf County
The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.