Legals for 06-01-17
Thursday, June 1. 2017
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
The Calhoun County School Board will receive sealed bids until 12:00 PM, CT, Thursday, June 8, 2017, for the purchase of the following:
Milk Products (Low Fat 1% and Fat Free Unflavored, Fat Free Flavored-Chocolate and Strawberry) for use in the school cafeterias for the bids period of July 1, 2017 - June 30, 2018.
Bread Products (Whole Grain Rich hamburger buns, wiener buns, sub buns and sandwich loafs) fur use in the school cafeterias for the bid period of July 1, 2017 - June 30, 2018.
Any additional information or bid forms required may be obtained at the Office of the Superintendent, 20859 Central Avenue East, RM-G20, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Each bidder submitting a bid must use bid forms, otherwise bids will not be considered.
Any bid submitted after the specified hour and date will not be opened or considered. The Board accepts no responsibility for mailed proposals that arrive at the Superintendent’s Office after the above stated time even though the envelope may reflect a postmark prior to the above stated date.
The Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. The decision of the Board will be final. No bid may be withdrawn by any bidder for a period of thirty (30) days after bids are opened.
Danny Ryals, Chairman
Calhoun County School Board
ATTEST:
Ralph Yoder, Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received by the Calhoun County School Board until 12:00 P.M., CDT, Thursday, June 8, 2017, for the purchase of the following:
LP Gas for use in lunchrooms and schools of Calhoun County.
Gasoline and Diesel for use in the operation of public vehicles, school buses and school plants.
Any additional information or bid forms required may be obtained at the Office of the School Superintendent, 20859 Central Ave. E., Rm. G-20, Blountstown, Florida. Bid forms must be used by each bidder submitting a bid. Otherwise bids will not be considered.
Any bid submitted after the specified hour and date will not be opened or considered. The Board accepts no responsibility for mailed proposals that arrive at the Superintendent’s Office after the above stated time, even though the envelope may reflect a postmark prior to the above date.
The Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. The decision of the Board will be final. No bid may be withdrawn by any bidder for a period of thirty (30) days after bids are opened.
Danny Ryals, Chairman Calhoun County School Board
ATTEST:
Ralph Yoder, Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF ACTION
Liberty County
BEFORE THE BOARD OF NURSING
IN RE: The license to practice Nursing
SHERRY ONEAL SANDERS
27792 Northeast Norfolk Trail
Hosford, Florida 32334
CASE NO.: 2016-18883
LICENSE NO.: 9253109
The Department of Health has filed an Administrative Complaint against you, a copy of which may be obtained by contacting, Philip Crawford, Assistant General Counsel, Prosecution Services Unit, 4052 Bald Cypress Way, Bin #C65, Tallahassee Florida 32399-3265, (850) 245-4640 X8145.
If no contact has been made by you concerning the above by June 21, 2017 the matter of the Administrative Complaint will be presented at an ensuing meeting of the Board of Nursing in an informal proceeding.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the individual or agency sending this notice not later than seven days prior to the proceeding at the address given on the notice. Telephone: (850) 245-4640, 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (V), via Florida Relay Service.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Robert Adams is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 499
YEAR OF 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-23-1S-10-0000-0004-0201
BEGIN at the NW Corner of the SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 23, Township 1 South, Range 10 West, thence run South 330 feet, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run East 1980 feet, thence run South 165 feet, thence run West 1980 feet, thence run North 165 feet, back to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
LESS AND EXCEPT THE RIGHT OF WAY OF STATE ROAD NO. 73
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Ronnie W. Pitts and Virginia Pitts
13721 NW Cricket Rd.
Altha, FL 32430
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 6, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
