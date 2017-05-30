Mr. Willie C. Scott, age 86, of Blountstown, FL passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Blountstown.
Willie was born on June 24, 1930 in Green Cove Springs, FL and had lived in Blountstown for the past 5 years. He was a retired truck driver and served in the United States Army for 4 years. Willie was of the Protestant Faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Lee Cooper and Frances Mae Williams.
Survivors include 3 sons, Ronnie Scott of Miami, FL, Tony Scott of Miami, FL and Nathaniel Scott of Jasper, FL; 2 daughters, Brenda Scott of Miami, FL and Sandra Blackman and husband, Clinton of Bradenton, FL; 2 brothers, Albert Marshall of Blountstown, FL and Daniel Brown and wife, Josephine of California; 2 sisters, Josephine Brigham and husband, John of Blountstown, FL and Betty Servent of Blountstown, FL; several nieces and nephews and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 1:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Delano Reed officiating. Interment followed at Hugh Creek Cemetery in Blountstown.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.