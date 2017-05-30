Clyde Howard Lollie, age 71, of Crawfordville passed away Friday, May 26, 2017.
Born in Kinard, Clyde was the son of the late Woodrow and Ellen Lollie. He was a truck driver for forty-four years who enjoyed the outdoors and the open road. Clyde had a unique way of connecting with everyone he met and he warmed the hearts of all that knew him. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, Woodrow and Ellen Lollie, Clyde was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Joe Lollie and Steve Lollie and three sisters, Gracie Hall, Mary McCarty and Shirley Flowers.
Survivors include two sons, Clyde H. Lollie, Jr. and his wife, Barbara of Sopchoppy and Rodney Lollie and his wife, Sheila of Crawfordville; two grandchildren, Nicole and Madison; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held graveside at Cypress Creek Cemetery in Kinard, Tuesday, May 30, 10:00 a.m. CT with Chaplain Tony officiating.
Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family online condolences at adamsfh.com.