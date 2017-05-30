Paul Wayne (Trey) Griffin III, age 33, of Bristol, FL passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Trey was born on August 1, 1983 in Winter Haven, FL and had lived in Bristol for most of his life. Trey was a man who never met a stranger. Anyone who met him was pulled in by his animated conversations, never ending jokes and infectious laughter. He could talk for hours about his love of hunting the local woods and fishing the Apalachicola River with just about anyone. Other things that Trey enjoyed were classic cars, FSU football, good bourbon and what he liked to call "turning wrenches", (also known as fixing things). More than anything, Trey loved to make people laugh and he will always be remembered as the life of any party he attended. His family and friends remember a Godly man who was generous with his time and always willing to help someone in need. He enjoyed sharing his faith with others and was a member of the Fusion Church of Bristol. He was also a member of Red Level Masonic Lodge of Marianna, York Rite of Marianna and Scottish Rite of Panama City. He was an active member of the community and truly loved calling Liberty County his home. Above all else, Trey was a devoted husband to his wife, Sarah, and a loving father to his young son, Waylon. He was a beloved son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend. He will be sorely missed by anyone fortunate enough to have ever met him. Trey was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Jeanette Goodman, paternal grandparents, Paul Wayne Griffin, Sr. and Barbara Marie Griffin.
Survivors include: his wife, Sarah Griffin of Bristol, FL; son, Waylon Thomas Griffin of Bristol, FL; parents, Paul Wayne Griffin, Jr. and Jeani (Goodman) Griffin of Bristol, FL; 2 sisters, Cheyenne Elizabeth Griffin and Brittany Nicole Griffin both of Bristol, FL; maternal grandparents, Doug and Myra Goodman of Bristol; niece, Lydia Anslee York of Bristol, FL.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 2:00 pm (EST) at Bristol Pentecostal Holiness Church with Reverend Darrell Johnson and Reverend Chris Goodman officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266