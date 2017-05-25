Prayers answered!

Pastor Bill Mayo of Open Arms Assembly of God Church spent Friday night 25 feet atop a scissor lift in the Quick Pic parking lot all in an effort to raise money for the church’s building fund.
“We are overwhelmed by the response, support and love shown! Our goal was $5,000 and God exceeded our expectations by an increase to $9,000! A big thank you to Rick Johnson and Daniel Bennet of the Quick Pic allowing us to set up and stay 25 feet in the air for 21 hours!
Again, we thank this community and even those traveling through who came by and supported! It will never be forgotten! Thank you for the pledges that are still coming via mail,” Brother Bill added.