Carr student presents speech to American Forest Management Inc. in Marianna

Thursday, May 25. 2017
American Forest Management, Inc.'s Marianna office recently hosted Carr Middle School FFA member, Carleigh Mayo, giving her an opportunity to present her speech which is centered around forest stewardship and forest education.

She will compete at the State FFA Convention in June in the Prepared Public Speaking Leadership Development Event. This event is designed to develop agricultural leadership, communication skills and promote interest in leadership and citizenship by providing member participation in agricultural public speaking activities.

Participants in this event have to submit a manuscript, speak four to six minutes, and then answer questions from the judges about the agricultural related topic. Thank you American Forest Management employees for your support!
