Cherylin (Cherie) Martha Stoltzfus Miller 63, entered Heavens Gates the afternoon of 5/17/17.
She passed away at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital after bravely battling stomach cancer.
Cherie is lovingly remembered by her husband Wendall Miller, mother Martha Stoltzfus, brother Terrell Stoltzfus, sister Michelle Brooks, daughters Jennifer Kucklick and Laura Dilworth, many nieces one nephew, 2 grandchildren, her church family, and the many friends she made during her journey through life.
Cherie's faith was strong, helping others and being active in the church brought her joy. Cherie was also a Master Gardener and enjoyed reading, sewing, and cooking. It's hard to find a recipe she didn't try to make at least once.
Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Woodville Friday, June 2nd at 3:00 pm.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. You can contact Peavy Funeral Home at (850) 674-2266.