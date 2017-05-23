Sarah Beatrice Ross, aged 81 passed peacefully from this world on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at her home in Clarksville, FL while in the loving care of her daughters.
Bea was born in Red Oak, FL on October 12, 1935 to Tommy L. Dykes and Eloise Virginia Parrish. Her father died when she was an infant and she was blessed with another, Natzi E. Phillips. Virgie and Natz raised her to be kind, strong and hardworking. She became a military wife at a young age and raised 4 daughters that she loved without measure. She proudly served the Clarksville community for 33 years as a US Postmaster, a job that gave her immense joy and satisfaction. On July 15, 1973, she married the love of her life, Herbert H. Ross and they courted 31 years until his passing in 2004. Bea was a consummate cook and enjoyed feeding her family and friends. She had a passion for reading, football and more than anything, fishing!!
She was also preceded in death by her precious daughter, Patti Taylor; grandsons, Brandon Hurst and Ross Taylor; siblings, James C Dykes, Dorothy Busher and Eloise Belcher.
She is survived by daughters, Deborah Taylor, Donna Taylor, Virginia (Ginger) Hyland and prized son in law, John Robinson. Also surviving are granddaughters, April Nichols and Taylor Hyland; great grandchildren, Bailee Hill and Carter McGinnis; sister Gail Segers and sister in law, Avis Dykes.
Bea's earthly remains will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Youngstown cemetery on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 2pm (CST) and a celebration of her life will follow immediately after at her home in Clarksville. All family, friends and covered dish welcome.
Her family would also request in lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in her name be made to Covenant Hospice, Marianna, FL. We are forever grateful for their support and compassion. Lastly, a very heartfelt thank you to her nieces, Ann Milligan and Belinda Segers for all that you have done for our family.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL, 850-674-2266.