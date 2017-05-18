County Teachers, School Board vote to ratify historic agreement

Blountstown - Over the course of bargaining sessions spanning nine months, the Association of Calhoun Educators (ACE) and the Calhoun County School Board (CCSB) completed the collective bargaining process with teachers and School Board members voting in separate elections to overwhelmingly approve the new 43-page agreement covering salaries, benefits, and terms and conditions of employment for all teacher-based employees in Calhoun County schools.
The new 3-year agreement will be in place until June 30, 2019 and includes provisions for teacher rights, working conditions, duty-free lunch periods, planning and preparation time, teacher authority and protection, fair discipline and dismissal, transfers and vacancies, paid/unpaid leaves of absence, association representation on district committees, and association rights.
A major highlight of the agreement includes salary increases which are higher than most all of the neighboring school districts this year. Teachers paid under the state-mandated performance pay system rated “Effective” in their 2015-16 evaluations will receive $1,000 pay increases and for those rated “Highly Effective,” increases of $1,223. Teachers who are paid under the grandfathered pay system will receive $1,000 increases that include moving to the next pay grade. All increases will be retroactive to the beginning of the school year. Also notable was the parties’ agreement that the Board increase its contribution to health insurance by $100 per month to address the large premium increase earlier in the school year.
Following the successful ratification, ACE President and Altha teacher Russell Baggett said, “Today was the final step of a process which is not only remarkable because Calhoun is the last Florida district to establish an association, but also because it represents the new relationship between the Board and the teachers that are now partners in establishing better working conditions for teachers – which result in better learning conditions for our students.”