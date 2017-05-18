Senior Citizens’ Rock-A-Thon

Posted by
Administrator
in News
Thursday, May 18. 2017
Comments (0)
The Calhoun County Senior Citizens Association held their Rock-A-Thon fundraiser on Friday, May 12th.

Several seniors from across the county brought their rocking chairs and rocked from 10 until 1! Guests also enjoyed music, dancing, and a delicious lunch.

PHOTOS BY CIARA DAVIS


Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 