Altha Public School held the 9th annual World’s Fair on May 15

Every year, the middle school and high school students of Altha Public School decorate posters and build displays for the annual World’s Fair.
This year was no different as they held their 9th fair in the courtyard of the new school. The students shared interesting facts and information about their countries and their family history. With the help of history teacher Jackie Humphreys as well as several other teachers, the Word’s Fair was a success.
The winners from this year are: Middle School- Brianna Abbott; High School- Max Scott; World History- Megan Ratliff.