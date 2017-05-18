Altha Public School held the 9th annual World’s Fair on May 15

Posted by
Administrator
in Schools
Thursday, May 18. 2017
Comments (0)
Every year, the middle school and high school students of Altha Public School decorate posters and build displays for the annual World’s Fair.

This year was no different as they held their 9th fair in the courtyard of the new school. The students shared interesting facts and information about their countries and their family history. With the help of history teacher Jackie Humphreys as well as several other teachers, the Word’s Fair was a success.

The winners from this year are: Middle School- Brianna Abbott; High School- Max Scott; World History- Megan Ratliff.

Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 