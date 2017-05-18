Blountstown High School presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”

The BHS Fine Arts Department led by Janet Edewarrd performed Disney's Beauty & the Beast on Friday, May 5th and Monday May 8th to a full house that included several area schools!

We hope they enjoyed the show!​​​​​​​​​​​​



