Local students make Chipola’s Dean’s List

MARIANNA—A total of 282 students made the Chipola College Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring Semester 2017.
To be placed on the Dean’s List, a student must take 12 or more semester hours of courses and make an average of 3.25 (B+) to 4.0 (A) in all courses.
Students who made perfect averages of 4.0—straight A’s—and their hometowns are:
Altha—Kathrine Alderman, Steven Cherry, Claudia Griswell, Malac Johnson, Sawyer O'Bryan.
Blountstown—Derek Eberly, Donavan Ebersole, Chessa Goodman, Anna Hassig, Caroline Howell, Madelynn Lytle, Jennifer Snowden, Bertis Taylor, Kaylin Weiler, Lana Wood, Heather Yoder.
Bristol—Emily Kern, Michael Marotta, Hunter McDaniel, Matthew Morrison.
Hosford—Ann Brown, Allison Moore, Bailey Singletary.
Students who earned grade point averages ranging from 3.25(B+) to 3.99 (A) and their hometowns are:
Altha—Brandee Eady, Deborah Graham, Zachery Hill, Melody Holt, Joseph King, Sarah Liffick, Sarah Ratis.
Blountstown—Hayden White, Colton Purvis, Anthony Wyrick.
Bristol—Yvett Hernandez, Amber Finch, Kara Fowler, Allison Morrison, LeAnne Smith.
Hosford—Emily Todd.