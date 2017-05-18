Coaches corner by Blountstown Tiger head coach Greg Jordan

The Tigers will end spring training on Monday May 22nd with a Red/White scrimmage game.
The scrimmage will begin at 6:00. Charge for admission will be a donation of white hand or full length towels, laundry detergent or liquid soap. Just drop the donation in the drop box on your way in to the game just inside the gate. Those supplies will be used throughout the 2017 season.
The Tigers enter the final full week of practice with right at 40 players. We lost a great group of seniors last year that won a combined 40 games in 4 years. They won 27 their last 3 years including District and Regional titles last season. They will be greatly missed. We wish those young men continued success as they move on the next phase of life.
The scrimmage will be live with no kicking. We will spot the ball and walk off the punts. We will either do 10 minute quarters or 15 minute running quarters. The teams will be divided as evenly as possible into two units.We look forward to being able to get a look at all the kids in a game like situation.Come on out to Bowles field next Monday for a little spring football. Hope to see you there!! GO TIGERS!!!