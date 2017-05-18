BHS Track Team has strong finish at state meet

The BHS Track Team traveled to the IMG Academy May 5-6 and had a strong performance by Trevon Mathews who placed 3rd in the high jump and Jataevion Reed who finished 5th in the 300m hurdles.
The BHS Track Team traveled to the IMG Academy May 5-6 and had a strong performance by Trevon Mathews who placed 3rd in the high jump and Jataevion Reed who finished 5th in the 300m hurdles. The team of Jamal Howard, Jerome Houston, Kevon Godwin and Jataevion Reed placed 8th in the 4x400m relay.
Above, l-r, are: Coach Quatarious Anderson, Jamal Howard, Jataevion Reed, KK Godwin, Jerome Houston, Trevon Mathews, Jesse Boyd, and Assistant Coach Steve Jackson.