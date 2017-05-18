Legal Notice
Legals for 05-18-17
Thursday, May 18. 2017
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 17-33-DR
JOHN RAY MCDOUGALD,
Petitioner,
and
DANIEL RIVERA-MENDOZA,
Respondent,
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR
JOINT PETITION FOR ADOPTION BY
STEPPARENT
TO: DANIEL RIVERA-MENDOZA
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for JOINT PETITION FOR ADOPTION BY STEPPARENT has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on JOHN RAY MCDOUGALD, whose address is 12819 NW AIRPORT TRAIL, CLARKSVILLE, FL 32430, on or before JUNE 1, 2017, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 20859 Central Ave., E, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.
You may keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
DATED: APRIL 25, 2017
CARLA A. HAND
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: Lori Flowers, DC
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
The Calhoun County School Board will receive sealed bids until 12:00 PM, CT, Thursday, June 8, 2017, for the purchase of the following:
Milk Products (Low Fat 1% and Fat Free Unflavored, Fat Free Flavored-Chocolate and Strawberry) for use in the school cafeterias for the bid period of July 1, 2017 – June 30, 2018.
Bread Products (Whole Grain Rich hamburger buns, wiener buns, sub buns and sandwich loafs) for use in the school cafeterias for the bid period of July 1, 2017 - June 30, 2018.
Any additional information or bid forms required may be obtained at the Office of the Superintendent, 20859 Central Avenue East, RM-G20, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Each bidder submitting a bid must use bid forms, otherwise bids will not be considered.
Any bid submitted after the specified hour and date will not be opened or considered. The Board accepts no responsibility for mailed proposals that arrive at the Superintendent’s Office after the above stated time even though the envelope may reflect a postmark prior to the above stated date.
The Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. The decision of the Board will be final. No bid may be withdrawn by any bidder for a period of thirty (30) days after bids are opened.
Danny Ryals, Chairman
Calhoun County School Board
ATTEST:
Ralph Yoder,Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received by the Calhoun County School Board until 12:00 P.M., CDT, Thursday, June 8, 2017, for the purchase of the following:
LP Gas for use in lunchrooms and schools of Calhoun County.
Gasoline and Diesel for use in the operation of public vehicles, school buses and school plants.
Any additional information or bid forms required may be obtained at the Office of the School Superintendent, 20859 Central Ave. E., Rm. G-20, Blountstown, Florida. Bid forms must be used by each bidder submitting a bid. Otherwise bids will not be considered.
Any bid submitted after the specified hour and date will not be opened or considered. The Board accepts no responsibility for mailed proposals that arrive at the Superintendent’s Office after the above stated time, even though the envelope may reflect a postmark prior to the above date.
The Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. The decision of the Board will be final. No bid may be withdrawn by any bidder for a period of thirty (30) days after bids are opened.
Danny Ryals, Chairman
Calhoun County School Board
ATTEST:
Ralph Yoder, Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF ACTION
Liberty County
BEFORE THE BOARD OF nursing
IN RE: The license to practice Nursing
SHERRY ONEAL SANDERS
27792 Northeast Norfolk Trail
Hosford, Florida 32334
CASE NO.: 2016-18883
LICENSE NO.: 9253109
The Department of Health has filed an Administrative Complaint against you, a copy of which may be obtained by contacting, Philip Crawford, Assistant General Counsel, Prosecution Services Unit, 4052 Bald Cypress Way, Bin #C65, Tallahassee Florida 32399-3265, (850) 245-4640 X8145.
If no contact has been made by you concerning the above by June 21, 2017 the matter of the Administrative Complaint will be presented at an ensuing meeting of the Board of Nursing in an informal proceeding.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the individual or agency sending this notice not later than seven days prior to the proceeding at the address given on the notice. Telephone: (850) 245-4640, 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (V), via Florida Relay Service.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY
CASE NO.2016-CA-000042
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY,
Plaintiff,
-vs-
EDDIE LEE BURKES, JR.; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF EDDIE LEE BURKES, JR. N/K/A CYNTHIA ANN BURKES A/K/A CYNTHIA A. BURKES, ET AL;
Defendants.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated April 19, 2017, in the above-styled cause, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at 20859 SE Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL 32424, at 11:00 AM on June 8, 2017, the following described property:
COMMENCING AT THE SE CORNER OF SECTION 33 AND RUNNING THENCE WEST A DISTANCE OF 2641.70 FEET; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE CENTER LINE OF HOUSTON STREET A DISTANCE OF 375.00; THENCE WEST A DISTANCE OF 25.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING WEST A DISTANCE OF 138.40 FEET; THENCE N 14 DEGREES 04’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 66.96 FEET; THENCE EAST A DISTANCE OF 122.32 FEET; THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF HOUSTON STREET A DISTANCE OF 65.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY LYING IN THE SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4, SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA. A/K/A LOT 3 BLK A BOYD CENTER PB2 P4
Property Address: 11088 SE HOUSTON STREET, BLOUNTSTOWN, FL 32424
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE
Date: MAY 1, 2017
Persons with a disability needing special accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding at any courthouse or court program, should within two (2) days of receipt of notice, contact Court Administration to request such an accommodation. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of Court
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF POTENTIAL VOTER
REGISTRATION INELIGIBILITY
Notice is hereby given to the following individual(s) at their last-known address:
Trent D. Cauley, PO Box 1082, Blountstown, FL 32424
Porscha L. Delacruz, 10424 NW Twin Oaks Ln., Clarksville, FL 32430
Henry C. Johnson, 16354 SW Chipola Rd., Blountstown, FL 32424
Chelsea A. Walker, 15623 NW Chipola St., Altha, FL 32421
You are hereby notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You are required to contact the Supervisor of Elections in Blountstown, Florida, no later than thirty (30) days after the date of this publishing. Failure to respond will result in a determination of ineligibility by the supervisor and your name will be removed from the statewide voter registration system.
Published one time on May 17, 2017 in the County Record, Blountstown, Florida.
SHARON CHASON
CALHOUN COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS
20859 CENTRAL AVE. EAST, RM. 117
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL 32424
PHONE (850) 674-8568
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO.: 16000300CAAXMX
QUICKEN LOANS, INC.
Plaintiff,
-vs-
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN SIMS TILLMAN A/K/A BARBARA SIMS-TILLMAN A/K/A BARBARA ANN TILLMAN, DECEASED DUSTIN SIMS; CODY SIMS A/K/A EDWARD CODY SIMS; DARLENE SEE; LISA FOLKS; LANA MORRIS A/K/A LANA S. MORRIS,et al.
Defendant(s)
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated April 19, 2017, and entered in 16000300CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein QUICKEN LOANS, INC. is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN SIMS TILLMAN A/K/A BARBARA SIMS-TILLMAN A/K/A BARBARA ANN TILLMAN, DECEASED DUSTIN SIMS; CODY SIMS A/K/A EDWARD CODY SIMS; DARLENE SEE; LISA FOLKS; LANA MORRIS A/K/A LANA S. MORRIS are the Defendants Carla Hand as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, on the Front Steps, 20859 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL 32424, at 11:00 AM CST on June 8, 2017 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 1, BLOCK 3, OF WOODLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 53, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 32, AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH A DISTANCE OF 1650.00 FEET; THENCE WEST A DISTANCE OF 1189.27 FEET; THENCE NORTH 15 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 1748.16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 15 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 85.45 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 15 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY OF JUNIPER STREET A DISTANCE 155.47 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 15 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF CYPRESS AVENUE A DISTANCE OF 126.32 FEET; THENCE NORTH 73 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 150.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY LYING IN THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHEAST 1/4, SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 20311 SW Juniper Avenue, Blountstown, FL 32424
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
Dated this 24th day of April, 2017.
Carla A. Hand
As Clerk of the Court
IMPORTANT
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, Florida 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711. ADA Coordinator, P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, Florida 32402, Phone 850-747-5338, Fax: (850) 747-5717, Hearing Impaired: Dial 711, Email: ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org
