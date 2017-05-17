Jed Mack Hiers, 55, of Bristol, Florida, passed away Friday, May 12, 2016.
A celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, May 20 at the Liberty County Civic Center, 10405 NW Theo Jacobs Way in Bristol. Victor Walsh will be officiating. The family will receive friends following the service, and from 1 pm – 4 pm at Shirley and Terry Segers’ home, 16197 NW Lakeside Lane, Bristol, Florida.
Jed was born June 26, 1961 in Quincy, Florida to James and Laverne (Suber) Hiers. He was a graduate of Robert F. Munroe, Florida State University, and the University of Florida. He was a member of Northstar Church in Panama City Beach, and on the weekends enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Jed is survived by his wife, Donna Jean Hiers, of Clarksville, FL; his children, Jared, Morgan, and Megan Hiers; his in-laws, Terry and Shirley Segers; and several other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Laverne Hiers, and his brother, Bert Hiers.
Todd Wahlquist of Bevis Funeral Home, (www.bevisfh.com or 850-643-3636), is assisting the Hiers family with their arrangements.