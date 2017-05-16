Gary Lynn Firestone went home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2017 at the age of 67.
Gary lived in Front Royal, Virginia, but had been in and out of hospitals for two years and died in the John Hopkins Hospital in Maryland.
Gary was born in Lincoln, Nebraska and moved to Fountain as a small child. He attended schools in Bay County. He served in the United States Army Cavalry during the Viet Nam War where he was wounded and was awarded a purple heart for valor. He also received an award for expert marksmanship while stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. He was employed with the Smithsonian Institute Catalog Division in Springfield, Virginia for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry John Firestone and Bette Lee Firestone, and brother, Harry Bruce Firestone.
He is survived by his dear friend and partner for twenty-two years, Carol Deptula; his daughter, Gracy Jacobs and Benny; granddaughter, McKenzie; his sisters, Carolyn Carmony and Doug of New Tazewell, Tennessee, Nancy Kent of Alford; his brother, Frank Firestone of Fountain, and the mother of his daughter, Sibil Varnum Firestone; many nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.
Gary will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m. CT, on Friday, May 19 at Fountain Cemetery in Fountain.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com