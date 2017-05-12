David Ronald “Ron” Stiteler, age 78, of Clarksville passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Born in Canton, Ohio, April 26, 1939, Ron was the son of Dale and Grace (Pender) Stiteler. Ron proudly served in the United States Marine Corp.
Ron is survived by his wife, Marsha (Strickler) Stiteler of Clarksville; two daughters, Diane Hall, also of Clarksville and Debroah Flaig of Branson, Missouri; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; a brother Kurtz Stiteler of Lewisburg, Tennessee and Gloria Sheaffer of Melrose, Florida.
Memorialization will be by cremation and in lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Covenant Hospice, 4215 Kelson Avenue, Suite E, Marianna, FL 32446.
Adams Funeral is assisting with arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com. Phone is 674-5449.