Calhoun County Senior Citizens annual volunteer dinner was held May 4th

On Thursday, May 4th, the Calhoun County Senior Citizens Association held it’s annual volunteer dinner.
Members and guests dressed up in their best 1950s attire and enjoyed a delicious dinner, live music, and door prizes. Awards were given out to members for their service, hard work, and dedication over the past year. Five of the members are over the age of 90! Linda Mathis was named volunteer of the year. Linda devotes 3 days a week, 8 hours a day to the center.
Calhoun County Senior Citizens couldn’t make it without our volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering please contact us at (850) 674-4163.