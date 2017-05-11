Man charged with assault on deputy

On April 30th, Lt. Temple with the Blountstown Police Department was dispatched to Gaskin Street in reference to a disturbance. A truck was observed stopped at the intersection of West Central Ave and several people were standing in the area.
Lt. Temple was approached by a man who identified himself as Jim Jenkins. Jenkins advised Lt. Temple that he was an off duty deputy with the Bay County Sheriff’s Department.
In a taped statement, Jenkins stated when he got to the intersection of West Central Ave. a white male who was walking approached his vehicle and he was holding something in his hand. Jenkins also stated that the man asked him if he had any balls and went on to say he was going to hurt someone.
Jenkins, in his statement, told the man to back away from his vehicle. Jenkins added that when the man walked towards him he retrieved his off duty weapon and placed the subject on the ground.
Karen Baron, a passenger in the vehicle with Jenkins, also gave a taped statement and gave the same description of the event.
Lt. Temple then spoke to the man sitting on the road side who was identified as Robert Burke. Burke stated that he asked the driver of the vehicle if he had a bottle because he was going to hurt the people who were stalking his girlfriend who was not present during the event.
Burke had a blue pillow case that had broken glass inside and stated that he was walking on the sidewalk on West Central Ave. and came across the glass. He stated he put the broken glass in the pillow case to prevent him from cutting his feet on the glass.
Robert Burke is being charged with Assault which is contrary to Fl Statute 784.011. The glass filled pillow case was logged into evidence.