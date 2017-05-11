Panhandle Pioneer Settlement hosted 16th annual quilt show on May 6th

The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement held their 16th annual " Everlasting Stitches" quilt show May 6th 2017.
With the help of our volunteers everything was set up, displayed and arranged with an artist flair of elegance.
Fresh flowers the gardens were brought in to add a touch of southern charm. There were 49 quilts entered, 40 were machine quilted and 9 were hand quilted or hand sewn. Once all the quilts were arranged and on display one could look out into the old 1944 Frink gym and see all the colors of the rainbow . There were indian star , disappearing 4 patch , ,happy chicken, paradise in bloom , dresden plate , red white and blue patriot and scrappy quilts , to name a few . Weather was sunny and beautiful. We had 75 guest that came out to view the quilts and help support the settlement. Lunch was catered by altha high school , this was a fund raiser for them also .
The lunch was a very delicious chicken salad on crescent roll , fruit ,dessert, lemonade, and good old southern sweet tea.
At the end of the show we had viewers choice to pick our 1st,2nd, and 3rd place winners: for hand quilting 1st place was Shirley Ramer " peace makers quilt " houses ". 2nd place was Shirley Ramer "study in quilting by the block . 3rd place was June Davis " yo yo 's .
For machine quilting 1st place was Brenda Walsingham " secret garden" . 2 nd place Lyn Morales " Life on the water " . 3 rd place Freida Ritter " Farm Girl .
Our table cloth and apron raffle winner was Nancy Seymour.
We also had 9 baskets that were raffled off to help support the settlement.
There were 75 guest that came out to view the quilts , and help support the settlement and the Altha High School. We truely thank everyone for their support.