Carr School Students of the Month

Thursday, May 11. 2017
KA Cheyanne Barfield

KB Stormy Andrews

1A Jarrett Hollis

1B Rayli Holliday

2nd Kailyn Potter
3A Devyn Dykes

3B Jaylynn Jordan

4A Katie Bailey

4B Keelie Sawyer

5A Alexis Skipper

5B Natalie Bailey

6th Traveler John

7A Emma Smith

7B Morgan McDougald

8th Gabriel Lowery
