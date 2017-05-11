CALHOUN COUNTY
May 3
Christopher Lee Rowe - crimes against person/exploitation of elderly less than 20K dollars, vehicle theft, grand 3rd degree
Timothy Michael Hignite - obstructing justice/intimidate threaten etc victim witness informant
James Thomas Morris - Larc/theft is 300 or more but less than 5000 dollars
May 4
Ventura Brown - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Landon Tyler Gill - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Mark Aaron Guilford - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Frank Justin Huber - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Steven Eugene Keith - nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended habitual offender, nonmoving traffic violation/fail to register motor vehicle
May 5
Scott Anthony Bottoms - VOP
May 6
Toby Adam Gray - out of county warrant
May 7
James Arthur Friend - larc/theft is 300 or more but less than 5000 dollars
Timothy Michael Hand - disorderly intoxication/disorderly intoxication public place cause disturbance
May 8
Megan Attaway - nonmoving traffic violation/permit unauthorized person to drive
Sheriff's Log for 5-11-17
