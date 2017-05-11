Sheriff's Log for 5-11-17

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Thursday, May 11. 2017
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
May 3
Christopher Lee Rowe - crimes against person/exploitation of elderly less than 20K dollars, vehicle theft, grand 3rd degree
Timothy Michael Hignite - obstructing justice/intimidate threaten etc victim witness informant
James Thomas Morris - Larc/theft is 300 or more but less than 5000 dollars
May 4
Ventura Brown - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Landon Tyler Gill - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Mark Aaron Guilford - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Frank Justin Huber - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Steven Eugene Keith - nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended habitual offender, nonmoving traffic violation/fail to register motor vehicle
May 5
Scott Anthony Bottoms - VOP
May 6
Toby Adam Gray - out of county warrant
May 7
James Arthur Friend - larc/theft is 300 or more but less than 5000 dollars
Timothy Michael Hand - disorderly intoxication/disorderly intoxication public place cause disturbance
May 8
Megan Attaway - nonmoving traffic violation/permit unauthorized person to drive

LIBERTY COUNTY
May 5
Jarrett C. Pridgeon - out of county warrant
James P. Tucker, VOP
Victoria Renee Figueroa - failure to appear-written
Holly Shawn Gray - promise to appear, disorderly conduct, brawling fighting corrupt, public moral decency
Travis William Allen - probation violation
Kelly Diane Evans, holding for Gulf County
May 6
Lisa Fant - failure to appear
Wendy Lynn Woodman, holding for court
May 7
Joshua Lee Kirkland, - failure to appear-written promise to appear

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 