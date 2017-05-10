Mr. Charles Gifford Wiley, age 68, of Wewahitchka, FL passed away Saturday, May 6, 2017 in Panama City, FL.
Gifford was born on August 30, 1948 in Marianna, FL and had lived in Wewahitchka all of his life. He was a retired Dredge Boat Operator with over 40 years of service. Gifford was preceded in death by a daughter, Heidi Nicole Wiley. He was of the Baptist Faith. Mr. Wiley is survived by his wife, Martha Wiley of Wewahitchka, FL, 1 son Charles G. Wiley II of Wewahitchka, FL, and 2 sisters, Nancy Wiley and Peggy McLemore and her husband, Carmen of Wewahitchka, FL.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 2:00 pm (CST) from Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in Wewahitchka, FL with Reverend Nickie Davis and Reverend Mikie Chumley officiating. Interment will follow in Roberts Cemetery in Honeyville. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 11, 2017 from 1:00 pm (CST) until service time at 2:00 pm (CST) at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.