James Douglas Bates went to Heaven at 1:00 a.m., May 5, 2017 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna.
He was born June 27, 1942 to Clarence Bates and Rena (Burke) Bates in the Shelton’s Corner area of Altha where he resided his entire life. He married Shirley Faye Womble on August 12, 1961 and worked as a carpenter most of his life building houses while raising his only daughter. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and all around outdoorsman that shared his love of the outdoors with countless children of his friends and family. He also served as a deacon for Camp Head Assembly of God Church in Altha until his death.
In addition to his parents Clarence and Rena Bates, he was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-five years, Shirley Faye Bates; his daughter, Cassie
Whiddon Ridley and her husband, Jeremy Ridley; his grandson, Triton Marcus Ridley; granddaughter, Payton Rose Ridley; and countless nephews, nieces, and friends.
A celebration of life service will take place on Saturday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. at Camp Head Assembly of God Church located at 24831 NW Church Road, Altha, FL 32421. In lieu of flowers, he asked that donations be made to the church.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.