Kevin Frye throws out first pitch in Tigers’ Pink Game

On Tuesday of last week, the final regular season game of the year, the Blountstown Tiger Baseball Team honored those who have won and lost and those who are battling cancer by having their annual pink game.
The Tigers also honored Autism awareness by having their honorary coach, Kevin Frye, throw out the first pitch of the game. Kevin is shown above with Tiger senior Bryson Horne.
Kevin came to BHS three years ago and is in the TMH program with Coach Emory Horne. Since becoming involved with the baseball team, Kevin has made great strides.
He now speaks to people, jokes around with coaches and players and enjoys being in the dugout as part of the Tiger team. Kevin has become an inspiration to the team and is loved by them all.