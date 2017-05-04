The Florida Panhandle Saddle Club 9th Annual Event

Thursday, May 4. 2017
Cowboys and cowgirls converged at the Skeet Davis Arena at Sam Atkins Park Saturday night for the 9th Annual Florida Panhandle Saddle Club Rodeo.

Fans enjoyed watching bull riding, barrel racing, roping and a calf scramble for kids. Thanks to all those who attended, competed, organized and sponsored the rodeo!

