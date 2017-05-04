16th Annual Quilt Show Sat. May 6th

All are invited to participate in the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement's 16th annual quilt show Saturday, May 6th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

View the beautiful quilts on display and/or display one or more of your own quilts! Quilters that display there quilts at show will receive a 10% discount from "Quilts, Memories, and Past Times" on your next long arm quilt purchased from them. For every quilt you display at the show, you will receive a 10% off ticket.

Quilts will not be judged, however visitors will be able to vote on their favorite and the winner will receive prizes.

Have your treasured quilts appraised! A quilt appraiser will be present to give you a verbal appraisal for $15.00 or a written appraisal for $35.00. A written appraisal can be used for insurance purposes. Lunch will be served for a $5 donation. Proceeds go to benefit the Altha FCCLA to help them cover cost of attending their national competition.

If you would like to enter your quilt in the show, email info@panhandlepioneer.org or phone: (850) 674-2777, as soon as possible.

The show is one day and quilts can be delivered for set up from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. CDT on Thursday, May 4th or Friday, May 5th. They can be picked up on Saturday afternoon after 3 p.m.

Admission to the show is $5 per person. Entry fee for quilts is $3 per quilt.

For more information on the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement, visit www.panhandlepioneer.org.
