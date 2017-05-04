Woman’s Club attended Spring District Meeting

On Saturday, six members of the Blountstown GFWC Women's Club attended their Spring District Meeting hosted by the Panama City Women's Club.

Club woman, Laura Quintero gave a presentation on her Port Pillow project and passed out packages for all to take home. Sandy Voss received a special recognition from District Director, Patty Fisher, for her participation in the Florida LEADS. President Helen Maloy accepted awards from the State Federation on behalf of the club for their 2016 achievements in the Arts' program, President's project of Hacienda Girls Ranch and Legislative Action committee.
