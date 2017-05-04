Chipola Class of 2017

MARIANNA—Some 450 students were eligible for graduation at Chipola College at the end of the spring semester. Graduation exercises are scheduled for Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. in the Dothan Civic Center.
Counted as members of the class are all who completed their degrees or vocational certificates from December of ‘16 to May of ‘17 or who will complete work at Chipola during the summer of ‘17.
The class includes the following, listed according to type of degree and hometown:
Bachelor of Science Degrees
Altha—Rena O'Bryan.
Blountstown—Jennifer Palmberg, Kelly Ramsey, Le'Tonya Reed, Ashley Van Lierop.
Bristol—Haley Brady, Emily Whittaker.
Associate in Arts Degrees
Altha—Gloria Dedios, Trista Dees, Julie Montroy, Albert Varnum.
Blountstown—Sha'Meyah Bell, Andrew Bryant, John Bryant, Donavan Ebersole, MacKenzie Eubanks, Chessa Goodman, Jessica Metcalf, Hannah Register, Audrey Ryals, Savannah Taylor, Bertis Taylor, III, Anthony Wyrick.
Bristol—Amber Finch, Carey Golden, Brittany Griffin, Jonathan Hall, Michael Marotta, Allison Morrison, Matthew Morrison, Monte Revell, Kaylene Sherrod.
Clarksville—Sarah Hall, Amber Raisbeck, Jordan Willis.
Fontain—Kiley Bullock.
Robert Knox, Woodstock, Ga.
Associate in Science Degrees
Altha—Holly Byler, Kimberly Clemmons, Caitlyn Ellis, Deana Griswold, Tammie Peddie.
Blountstown—Lauren Baber, Carolyn Bailey, Gregory-Wayne Jordan, Jessica Metcalf, Katie Smith, Lynette Williams.
Bristol—Lindsay Anders, Schelbie Anders, Jordan Johnson, Samantha Sansom.
Clarksville—Kala Lambe, Bradley Pearson.
Roxanne Hill, Rhonda Owens, Saundra Porter.
Workforce Development Certificates
Altha—Brittney Johnson, Bryan Wiggins.
Blountstown—Acey Abbott, Audrey Eubanks, Nicholas Lee, Emily Sewell.
Bristol—Micki Price, Kallie Williams.
Fountain—Brandon King.
College Credit Certificates
Blountstown—Gregory Skinner, Lynette Williams.
Bristol—Hannelore Green.