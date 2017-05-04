Local students honored at Chipola Awards Ceremony

MARIANNA—Chipola College recognized the outstanding achievements of its students at the recent annual Awards Ceremony. Awards were presented for academics, athletics and extracurricular activities.
The following students received academic awards: Hunter Potts of Graceville, National Leadership in Business; Jody Eslinger of Cottonwood, Ala., Accounting-BSBA; Dwight Rich of Bonifay, General Management-BSBA; Wendy Sheffield of Cottondale., Accounting-AA/AS; Cedric Wooden, Sr. of Marianna, Information Technology; Jeremiah Gross of Chipley, Networking Systems Technology; Benjamin Bridges of Chipley, Computer Science-AA/AS; Joel Owen of Chipley and Hunter Potts of Graceville, Global Business Strategy-BSBA, Ann Marie Brown of Hosford, Biology for Science Majors; Natasha Smith of Marianna, Health Sciences; Allison Moore of Hosford, Freshman Chemistry; Elizabeth Varnum of Marianna, Sophomore Chemistry; Ann Marie Brown of Hosford, Calculus I; Caroline Howell of Blountstown, Calculus II; Caroline Howell of Blountstown, Calculus III; Jack Craven of Marianna, Freshman English; Cassidy Trammell of Westville, Sophomore English; Kaylin Weiler of Blountstown, Dr. Robert E. Ringer Award; Jackson Basford of Marianna and Kayte Whitehead of Cottonwood, Ala., Will and Betty Stabler Library Award; and Nana Sule of Nigeria, Social and Behavioral Science.
The following students received scholarship awards: Donavan Ebersole of Blountstown, Lydia Weideman of Wakulla, Anthony Wyrick of Blountstown, Phi Theta Kappa FSU /PC Scholarship; Tykajah Jackson of Malone and Leslie Myrick of Marianna, NW Florida FAMU Alumni Association TRiO Scholarship; Edward Arroyo of Marianna, Mikayla Brooks of Marianna, Angerita Hayes of Greenwood, Tykajah Jackson of Malone, Cason Moore of Bonifay, Eddie Myrick of Graceville, Leslie Myrick of Marianna, Deja Preston of Malone and Christina Proctor of Malone, FAMU Transfer Scholarships.
Students in Workforce Development programs received the following awards: Nicholas Lee of Blountstown, Automotive Technology; Bryan Godwin of Bristol, Corrections; Blaine Barfield of Greenwood, Firefighting; Christina White of Cottondale, Cosmetology; Kyle Edwards of Marianna, Law Enforcement; Cody Baxter of Marianna, Applied Welding Technologies; Kaitlyn Kosciw of Marianna and Gregory Skinner of Blountstown, Engineering Technology and Bradly Pearson of Clarksville, Civil Engineering Technology.
Two students received awards for athletics: Jayde Smelcer of Chipley, Charlton Keen Scholar Athlete Award and Lexie Basford of Marianna, Neal Sportsmanship Award.
The following students received awards for extracurricular activities: Jackie Dudley of Grand Ridge, Black Student Union; Donavan Ebersole of Blountstown, Science Club; Maddie Christmas of Bascom and Abbi Rushing of Marianna, Student Government Association; Natasha Smith of Marianna, Citizen Scholar Award, Jayde Smelcer of Chipley and Elizabeth Varnum of Marianna, All-Florida Academic Team and National Coca-Cola Scholars.
Three awards were given to non-students. The student body selected Assistant Professor in Mathematics, Stan Young for the Distinguished Service Faculty Award; Director of Academic Center for Excellence, Bonnie Smith, for the Distinguished Service Administrator Award and Coordinator of Academic Center for Excellence, Charity Sikora, for the Distinguished Service Career Award.