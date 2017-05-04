Sheriff's Log for 05-04-17

CALHOUN COUNTY
April 26
Khrystal Elizabeth Attaway - VOP
Bartollo Martinez Santiago - battery/touch or strike
Jessica Marie Simmons - VOP, drug possess/schedule 1 or 11 narcotics
April 27
San Marco William Baker - VOP/or commty con re unk/fel/misd/juv non critria
Donald Shane Pettis - drugs-sell /sell methamphetamine, narcotic equip-possess/naracotic equip-possess and or use
Alexander Rene Solano - drug -possess/possess methamphetamine, marijuana-possess/with intent to sell mfg or deliver schedule 1, narcotic equip-possess/use poss mfgr paraphernalia to transport drugs, drugs-deliv/distr/deliver methamphetamine
April 28
Zeikel Paul Pitts - out of county warrant
Anthony Scott Reddick - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Billy Gerard Beck - lewd/lasv behavior/molest victim less 12 years of age offender 18 years of age or older
April 29
Danny Odell Carnley - VOP
Marquice Rashad Smith - battery/touch or strike
April 30
Kimberly Leigh Phillips - battery/touch or strike
Robert Eugene Burke - Asslt/intent threat to do violence
