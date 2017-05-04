Sheriff's Log for 05-04-17

Thursday, May 4. 2017
CALHOUN COUNTY

April 26
Khrystal Elizabeth Attaway - VOP
Bartollo Martinez Santiago - battery/touch or strike
Jessica Marie Simmons - VOP, drug possess/schedule 1 or 11 narcotics
April 27
San Marco William Baker - VOP/or commty con re unk/fel/misd/juv non critria
Donald Shane Pettis - drugs-sell /sell methamphetamine, narcotic equip-possess/naracotic equip-possess and or use
Alexander Rene Solano - drug -possess/possess methamphetamine, marijuana-possess/with intent to sell mfg or deliver schedule 1, narcotic equip-possess/use poss mfgr paraphernalia to transport drugs, drugs-deliv/distr/deliver methamphetamine

April 28
Zeikel Paul Pitts - out of county warrant
Anthony Scott Reddick - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Billy Gerard Beck - lewd/lasv behavior/molest victim less 12 years of age offender 18 years of age or older
April 29
Danny Odell Carnley - VOP
Marquice Rashad Smith - battery/touch or strike
April 30
Kimberly Leigh Phillips - battery/touch or strike
Robert Eugene Burke - Asslt/intent threat to do violence

LIBERTY COUNTY

April 24
Richard Dempsey Odom - possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams; resisting office without violence; driving with expired license for more than 6 months
Yolanda Ann Tucker - holding fo
April 25
Lisa Console - possession of drug paraphernalia
April 28
Cenya Omar Barnhart - holding for court
Billy Beck - lewd & lachivious behavior on child age 12-16
Michelle Lee Connelly - driving with suspended revoked license; imperson-false ID given to law enforcement officer; sell of methamphetamine; driving with expred license for more than 6 months
James P. Tucker - serving weekends
Chevy Feagin - holding for court
Charles Carpenter - holding for court
