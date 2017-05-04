Legal Notice
Legals for 05-04-17
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Thursday, May 4. 2017
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT J T Rental Investments, LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 312
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-17-1N-09-0000-0006-0112
A parcel of land lying in the Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 1 North, Range 9 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Southwest Corner of lands described in Official Records Book 119, Page 213, in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida; thence go South 20 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West along to the Westerly right of way line of a proposed dirt road for a distance of 325.43 feet for the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING continue South 20 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West for a distance of 54.25 feet; thence go South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West for a distance of 336.8 feet, more or less, to the water’s edge of Chipola River, thence go Northwesterly along said water’s edge to a point which bears South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West from the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence departing said water’s edge go north 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds East for a distance of 388.3 feet, more or less, to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said parcel of land having an area of 0.42 acres, more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Joe James Terry
11113 Dartmouth Place
Panama City, FL 32404
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT JT Rental Investments, LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 313
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-17-1N-09-0000-0006-0113
A parcel of land lying in the Northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 1 North, Range 9 West, Calhoun County, Florida and being described as follows: Commence at the Southeast corner of lands described in Official Records Book 119 at Page 213 of the Public Records of said county and run thence North 87 degrees 00 minutes 24 seconds East along the Southerly boundary of a graded road, a distance of 25.67 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING, thence continue North 89 degrees 00 minutes 24 seconds East along said Southerly boundary, a distance of 30.00 feet to a concrete monument; thence South 01 degree 32 minutes 46 seconds East 350.27 feet; thence North 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds East 105.00 feet; thence South 01 degree 32 minutes 46 seconds East 200.45 feet; thence South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West 157.33 feet; thence North 01 degrees 23 minutes 43 seconds West 200.46 feet; thence South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West 143.622 feet to a 1/2 inch iron road (LB 4889); thence North 20 degrees 03 minutes 05 seconds East 54.30 feet to a 1/2 iron rod (LD 4889); thence North 24 degrees 04 minutes 13 seconds East 336.30 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
Containing 1.64 acres, more or less
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Joe J. Terry
11113 Dartmouth Place
Panama City, FL 32404
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT JT Rental Investments, LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 314
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-17-1N-09-0000-0006-0116
A parcel of land lying in the Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 1 North, Range 9 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Southeast Corner of lands described in Official Records Book 119, Page 213, in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida; thence go South 20 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West along the Westerly right of way line of proposed dirt road for a distance of 216.93 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING, continue South 20 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West for a distance of 108.50 feet; thence go South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West for a distance of 388.3 feet, more or less, to the water’s edge of the Chipola River; thence go Northerly along said water’s edge to a point which pears South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West from the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence departing said water’s edge go North 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds East for a distance of 436.9 feet, more or less, to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said parcel of land having an area of 0.95 acres, more or less.
Containing 1.64 acres, more or less
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
James Darrell Terry
11113 Dartmouth Place
Panama City, FL 32404
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIA
CIRCUIT FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO.: 16-86-PR
IN RE: Estate of MILDRED STRAWN,
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Mildred Strawn, deceased, whose date of death was November 15, 2016, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Clerk of the Court, Probate Department, 20859 Central Ave., E., Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims within this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is April 26, 2017.
Personal Representatives:
Marie Granger
2009 NE Marie Ave.
Blountstown, FL 32424
Edwin C. Strawn
20634 Central Ave., E.
Blountstown, FL 32424
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Erin E. Bauer, Esq.
P.O. 570
Lynn Haven, FL 32444
Telephone: (850) 866-0018
E-Mail: erin.baur@yahoo.com
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION: 2017-12 PR
In Re: Estate of:
SUSAN HARRIET ADAMS, a/k/a SUSAN H. ADAMS,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Intestate)
The administration of the Estate of Susan Harriet Adams, a/k/a Susan H. Adams, deceased, whose date of death was March 8, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number 2017-12 PR, the address of which is Carla Hand, Clerk of Court, Attention: Probate Division, 20859 Central Avenue E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorneys are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is May 3, 2017.
Personal Representative:
WINNIE EULENE ADAMS
19440 NW State Road 73
Clarksville, FL 32430
Attorneys for Personal Representative:
FUQUA & MILTON, P.A.
A. CLAY MILTON
Florida Bar No. 013185
cmilton@bfloridalaw.com
4450 Lafayette Street
Post Office Box 1508
Marianna, Florida 32447
Telephone: (850) 526-2263
Facsimile: (850) 526-5947
May 3, May 10, 2017
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, May 12, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Melissa Cataldo, 12 North
Stephen & heather Connor, 15 North
Sherry Summerlin, 30 North
Nickie Chambeliss, 57 North
Devyn Donahue, 6 & 7 South
Edna Hathaway, 33 South
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO.: 16000300CAAXMX
QUICKEN LOANS, INC.
Plaintiff,
-vs-
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN SIMS TILLMAN A/K/A BARBARA SIMS-TILLMAN A/K/A BARBARA ANN TILLMAN, DECEASED DUSTIN SIMS; CODY SIMS A/K/A EDWARD CODY SIMS; DARLENE SEE; LISA FOLKS; LANA MORRIS A/K/A LANA S. MORRIS,et al.
Defendant(s)
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated April 19, 2017, and entered in 16000300CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein QUICKEN LOANS, INC. is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN SIMS TILLMAN A/K/A BARBARA SIMS-TILLMAN A/K/A BARBARA ANN TILLMAN, DECEASED DUSTIN SIMS; CODY SIMS A/K/A EDWARD CODY SIMS; DARLENE SEE; LISA FOLKS; LANA MORRIS A/K/A LANA S. MORRIS are the Defendants Carla Hand as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, on the Front Steps, 20859 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL 32424, at 11:00 AM on June 8, 2017 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 1, BLOCK 3, OF WOODLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 53, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 32, AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH A DISTANCE OF 1650.00 FEET WEST A DISTANCE OF 1189.27 FEET; THENCE NORTH 15 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 1748.16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 15 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 85.45 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 15 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY OF JUNIPER STREET A DISTANCE 155.47 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 15 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF CYPRESS AVENUE A DISTANCE OF 126.32 FEET; THENCE NORTH 73 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 150.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY LYING IN THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHEAST 1/4, SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 20311 SW Juniper Avenue, Blountstown, FL 32424
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
Dated this 24th day of April, 2017.
Carla A. Hand
As Clerk of the Court
IMPORTANT
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, Florida 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711. ADA Coordinator, P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, Florida 32402, Phone 850-747-5338, Fax: (850) 747-5717, Hearing Impaired: Dial 711, Email: ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 17-33-DR
JOHN RAY MCDOUGALD,
Petitioner,
and
DANIEL RIVERA-MENDOZA,
Respondent,
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR
JOINT PETITION FOR ADOPTION BY STEPPARENT
TO: DANIEL RIVERA-MENDOZA
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for JOINT PETITION FOR ADOPTION BY STEPPARENT has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on JOHN RAY MCDOUGALD, whose address is 12819 NW AIRPORT TRAIL, CLARKSVILLE, FL 32430, on or before JUNE 1, 2017, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 20859 Central Ave., E, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.
You may keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
DATED: APRIL 25, 2017
CARLA A. HAND
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: Lori Flowers, DC
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.:2015000361CA
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS OF THE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST 2007-CH1 ASSET BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-CH1
Plaintiff,
-vs-
WILLARD A. SMITH A/K/A WILLARD SMITH, ET AL.
Defendant(s)
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated April 19, 2017, in the above action, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Calhoun County, Florida on June 15, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. CST, at Front steps of courthouse, 20859 SE Central Ave., Blountstown, FL 32424 for the following described property:
BEGIN AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4, SEC 28, TP. 2 N, R. 8 WEST AND RUN WEST 209 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 418 FEET, THENCE NORTH 209 FEET, THENCE EAST 209 FEET, THENCE NORTH 209 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 209 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 418 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.
DATE: APRIL 27, 2017
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 at (850) 747-5338, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
CARLA A. HAND,
CLERK OF THE COURT
By Lori Flowers, DC
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
WEATHERIZATION PROGRAM
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Weatherization. Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (SHIP), and identified by the name and the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40, located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection of proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site.
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS/AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY/FAIR HOUSING COUNTY
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT J T Rental Investments, LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 312
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-17-1N-09-0000-0006-0112
A parcel of land lying in the Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 1 North, Range 9 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Southwest Corner of lands described in Official Records Book 119, Page 213, in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida; thence go South 20 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West along to the Westerly right of way line of a proposed dirt road for a distance of 325.43 feet for the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING continue South 20 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West for a distance of 54.25 feet; thence go South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West for a distance of 336.8 feet, more or less, to the water’s edge of Chipola River, thence go Northwesterly along said water’s edge to a point which bears South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West from the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence departing said water’s edge go north 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds East for a distance of 388.3 feet, more or less, to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said parcel of land having an area of 0.42 acres, more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Joe James Terry
11113 Dartmouth Place
Panama City, FL 32404
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT JT Rental Investments, LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 313
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-17-1N-09-0000-0006-0113
A parcel of land lying in the Northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 1 North, Range 9 West, Calhoun County, Florida and being described as follows: Commence at the Southeast corner of lands described in Official Records Book 119 at Page 213 of the Public Records of said county and run thence North 87 degrees 00 minutes 24 seconds East along the Southerly boundary of a graded road, a distance of 25.67 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING, thence continue North 89 degrees 00 minutes 24 seconds East along said Southerly boundary, a distance of 30.00 feet to a concrete monument; thence South 01 degree 32 minutes 46 seconds East 350.27 feet; thence North 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds East 105.00 feet; thence South 01 degree 32 minutes 46 seconds East 200.45 feet; thence South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West 157.33 feet; thence North 01 degrees 23 minutes 43 seconds West 200.46 feet; thence South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West 143.622 feet to a 1/2 inch iron road (LB 4889); thence North 20 degrees 03 minutes 05 seconds East 54.30 feet to a 1/2 iron rod (LD 4889); thence North 24 degrees 04 minutes 13 seconds East 336.30 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
Containing 1.64 acres, more or less
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Joe J. Terry
11113 Dartmouth Place
Panama City, FL 32404
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT JT Rental Investments, LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 314
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-17-1N-09-0000-0006-0116
A parcel of land lying in the Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 1 North, Range 9 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Southeast Corner of lands described in Official Records Book 119, Page 213, in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida; thence go South 20 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West along the Westerly right of way line of proposed dirt road for a distance of 216.93 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING, continue South 20 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West for a distance of 108.50 feet; thence go South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West for a distance of 388.3 feet, more or less, to the water’s edge of the Chipola River; thence go Northerly along said water’s edge to a point which pears South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West from the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence departing said water’s edge go North 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds East for a distance of 436.9 feet, more or less, to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said parcel of land having an area of 0.95 acres, more or less.
Containing 1.64 acres, more or less
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
James Darrell Terry
11113 Dartmouth Place
Panama City, FL 32404
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIA
CIRCUIT FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO.: 16-86-PR
IN RE: Estate of MILDRED STRAWN,
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Mildred Strawn, deceased, whose date of death was November 15, 2016, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Clerk of the Court, Probate Department, 20859 Central Ave., E., Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims within this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is April 26, 2017.
Personal Representatives:
Marie Granger
2009 NE Marie Ave.
Blountstown, FL 32424
Edwin C. Strawn
20634 Central Ave., E.
Blountstown, FL 32424
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Erin E. Bauer, Esq.
P.O. 570
Lynn Haven, FL 32444
Telephone: (850) 866-0018
E-Mail: erin.baur@yahoo.com
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION: 2017-12 PR
In Re: Estate of:
SUSAN HARRIET ADAMS, a/k/a SUSAN H. ADAMS,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Intestate)
The administration of the Estate of Susan Harriet Adams, a/k/a Susan H. Adams, deceased, whose date of death was March 8, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number 2017-12 PR, the address of which is Carla Hand, Clerk of Court, Attention: Probate Division, 20859 Central Avenue E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorneys are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is May 3, 2017.
Personal Representative:
WINNIE EULENE ADAMS
19440 NW State Road 73
Clarksville, FL 32430
Attorneys for Personal Representative:
FUQUA & MILTON, P.A.
A. CLAY MILTON
Florida Bar No. 013185
cmilton@bfloridalaw.com
4450 Lafayette Street
Post Office Box 1508
Marianna, Florida 32447
Telephone: (850) 526-2263
Facsimile: (850) 526-5947
May 3, May 10, 2017
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, May 12, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Melissa Cataldo, 12 North
Stephen & heather Connor, 15 North
Sherry Summerlin, 30 North
Nickie Chambeliss, 57 North
Devyn Donahue, 6 & 7 South
Edna Hathaway, 33 South
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO.: 16000300CAAXMX
QUICKEN LOANS, INC.
Plaintiff,
-vs-
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN SIMS TILLMAN A/K/A BARBARA SIMS-TILLMAN A/K/A BARBARA ANN TILLMAN, DECEASED DUSTIN SIMS; CODY SIMS A/K/A EDWARD CODY SIMS; DARLENE SEE; LISA FOLKS; LANA MORRIS A/K/A LANA S. MORRIS,et al.
Defendant(s)
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated April 19, 2017, and entered in 16000300CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein QUICKEN LOANS, INC. is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN SIMS TILLMAN A/K/A BARBARA SIMS-TILLMAN A/K/A BARBARA ANN TILLMAN, DECEASED DUSTIN SIMS; CODY SIMS A/K/A EDWARD CODY SIMS; DARLENE SEE; LISA FOLKS; LANA MORRIS A/K/A LANA S. MORRIS are the Defendants Carla Hand as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, on the Front Steps, 20859 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL 32424, at 11:00 AM on June 8, 2017 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 1, BLOCK 3, OF WOODLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 53, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 32, AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH A DISTANCE OF 1650.00 FEET WEST A DISTANCE OF 1189.27 FEET; THENCE NORTH 15 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 1748.16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 15 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 85.45 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 15 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY OF JUNIPER STREET A DISTANCE 155.47 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 15 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF CYPRESS AVENUE A DISTANCE OF 126.32 FEET; THENCE NORTH 73 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 150.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY LYING IN THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHEAST 1/4, SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 20311 SW Juniper Avenue, Blountstown, FL 32424
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
Dated this 24th day of April, 2017.
Carla A. Hand
As Clerk of the Court
IMPORTANT
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, Florida 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711. ADA Coordinator, P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, Florida 32402, Phone 850-747-5338, Fax: (850) 747-5717, Hearing Impaired: Dial 711, Email: ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 17-33-DR
JOHN RAY MCDOUGALD,
Petitioner,
and
DANIEL RIVERA-MENDOZA,
Respondent,
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR
JOINT PETITION FOR ADOPTION BY STEPPARENT
TO: DANIEL RIVERA-MENDOZA
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for JOINT PETITION FOR ADOPTION BY STEPPARENT has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on JOHN RAY MCDOUGALD, whose address is 12819 NW AIRPORT TRAIL, CLARKSVILLE, FL 32430, on or before JUNE 1, 2017, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 20859 Central Ave., E, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.
You may keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
DATED: APRIL 25, 2017
CARLA A. HAND
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: Lori Flowers, DC
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.:2015000361CA
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS OF THE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST 2007-CH1 ASSET BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-CH1
Plaintiff,
-vs-
WILLARD A. SMITH A/K/A WILLARD SMITH, ET AL.
Defendant(s)
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated April 19, 2017, in the above action, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Calhoun County, Florida on June 15, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. CST, at Front steps of courthouse, 20859 SE Central Ave., Blountstown, FL 32424 for the following described property:
BEGIN AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4, SEC 28, TP. 2 N, R. 8 WEST AND RUN WEST 209 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 418 FEET, THENCE NORTH 209 FEET, THENCE EAST 209 FEET, THENCE NORTH 209 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 209 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 418 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.
DATE: APRIL 27, 2017
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 at (850) 747-5338, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
CARLA A. HAND,
CLERK OF THE COURT
By Lori Flowers, DC
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
WEATHERIZATION PROGRAM
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Weatherization. Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (SHIP), and identified by the name and the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40, located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection of proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site.
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS/AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY/FAIR HOUSING COUNTY
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)