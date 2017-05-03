Dorothy Green Whitfield, 83, of Blountstown, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Tallahassee, Florida.
Dorothy was born in Calhoun County to James Council and Beatrice Green (Scott) on August 19, 1933. She attended Blountstown High School, and graduated salutatorian of her class in 1951. Dorothy married Lonzie Whitfield, which began a 52 year marriage of devotion to one another. She was a homemaker, who with their three children, joined Lonzie in his Army postings around the world for the next 22 years. Following Lonzie’s retirement from the Army, they settled in Blountstown. She began working for the city of Blountstown where she managed computerized utility billing for the city. Dorothy was an avid reader, and she was a talented cook who enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She was also a skilled seamstress who took pride in sewing for her three daughters there were always, school clothes, cheerleader uniforms, and prom dresses needed. She enjoyed poking around in antique stores, and was drawn to vintage china bowls, platters, and gravy boats, of which she had quite the collection. There was always room for one more. She was convinced that one could never have too many gravy boats, but surprisingly we only had one kind of gravy at mealtime. Dorothy lived for the holidays because it meant spending time with her family. She loved making the holidays special from Christmas, to birthdays, to summer vacations. Dorothy also loved to pepper her speech with southern sayings, “purty is as purty does,” hoping to improve our character. Dorothy was deeply committed to her faith in the Lord. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Blountstown where she served on various committees, and was a dedicated member of the United Methodist Women. In later years when her health no longer allowed her to attend church she continued her bible study, and daily devotionals. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Lonzie, parents James Council and Beatrice Green (Scott), and her sisters Edna McGowan (Green), and Betty Turcotte (Green). There was never a more loving, and perfect wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. She was kind, and generous to everyone, truly an angel on earth. She will be remembered long after her death for her sweet spirit, soft spoken personality, and gentleness.
Dorothy is survived by her three daughters, Terri Fuller, Jean Burgess (Bobby), and Pat Bourassa; four grandchildren, Britton Fuller, Sarah Beatrice Bourassa, Robert Burgess IV, and Nicholas Bourassa. She is also survived by one sister Murel Cissell (Green), and three brothers, Herman Green, Kenneth Green, and Glen Green; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Blountstown on May 6, 2017, at 11:00 am CST with Reverend Nicholas Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Peavy Funeral Home, Friday May 5, 2017, from 6:00-8:00 pm CST. The family will accept flowers, but anyone wishing may make donations to the First United Methodist Church of Blountstown. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.