Kellie JoAnn Shelton, age 45, of Altha passed away Monday, May 1, 2017 in Port St. Joe.
Kellie was born in Panama City and lived most of her life in Altha. She was a commercial fisherman.
She was preceded in death by father, Ralph Shelton; her fraternal grandfather, Barney Shelton and maternal grandparents, B. H. and Nadine Stone.
Kellie is survived by her mother, Susie (Stone) Stevens and step-father, Bill Stevens of Marianna; her daughter, Taylor Smith of Altha; her grandchild, Madison Stewart; fraternal grandmother, Lorene Shelton of Altha; her brother, Terry Stevens of Marianna; her sister, Dana Hobbs of Panama City; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other extended family.
The family will receive friends 3:00-4:00 p.m. Friday, May 5 in Adams Funeral Home and services will be follow 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in New Shiloh Cemetery in Altha.
