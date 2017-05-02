James Henry Ammons, age 73, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 29, 2017.
James was born July 28, 1943 to Ms. Emma (Billie) Ammons in Blountstown. He lived most of his life in Calhoun and Liberty Counties. James loved the outdoors and loved to fish, especially at a place called Whiskey George where he lived and fished for a short time as a boy. He worked as a logger for twenty-five years and worked for the Calhoun County Road Department for the last twenty-one years.
James was preceded in death by his mother, Emma (Billie) Ammons and a special uncle, Dallas Jackson (Nookie) Ammons of Blountstown.
James is survived by his wife of twenty-six years, Sue Ammons of Blountstown; eleven children (seven sons and four daughters), Sambo and Jeff Ammons and wife, Shannon of Hosford; Jace and wife, Denise, Jaret, Lisa and Tammy Ammons of Blountstown; Patrick, Preston, Vyki, Violet, James and wife, Denielle Manning, all of Blountstown; twenty-five grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
James will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him along with his church family at Calvary Baptist Church in Blountstown where he was a long-time member. This is not the end, this is only the beginning and we will see him again in heaven.
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 3 at Calvary Baptist Church. Services will be held at the church 2:00 p.m. CT, Thursday, May 4 with Reverend Francis Carlisle and Reverend Bill Mayo officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
A special thanks to Covenant Hospice Team. May God bless you, Larosa and Desiree Johnson.
Adams Funeral is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.