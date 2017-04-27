Senior Tigers help lead team to 20 Wins.

Posted by
Administrator
in Sports
Thursday, April 27. 2017
Comments (0)
Tigers climb to 20-4 for season

Win over St. Joe secures a tourney No. 1 seed

The Blountstown Tigers move to 20-4 on the year after a loss to Marianna and wins over Rutherford Port St Joe and Graceville. The win over Port St. Joe locked down the No. 1 seed in the District Tournament that will begin Monday with the Tigers hosting Graceville at 7:00 CST.

On Tuesday, the Tigers traveled to Marianna to take on the Bulldogs and suffered their 4th loss of the season by a score of 6-1. Jaxon Ridley got the start on the mound and went 5 innings allowing 5 runs on 5 hits while striking out 1. Locke Pohto and Jacob Yon pitched 1 inning in relief each.

Ridley was 2-3 at the plate, while Kyle Skipper and Bryson Horne were each 1-2.

On Thursday the Tigers traveled to Rutherford and picked up a 9-2 win. Bryson Horne picked up the win going all 7 innings allowing 2 runs on 2 hits while striking out 8.

Jaxon Ridley and Tyreek Sumner collected 2 hits each on the night.

The Tigers hosted Port St Joe on Friday night with a #1 seed on the line and came away with 9-5 victory. Tyreek Sumner picked up the win on the hill going 5 innings not allowing a run while giving up only 3 hits and striking out 5. Bryson Horne and Sumner picked up 2 hits each.

On Monday night, the Tigers hosted Graceville and picked up a 21-9 victory. Jacob Yon earned the win in relief of Alex Buggs going 3.2 innings and allowing 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 2. Tyreek Sumner led the way offensively going 3-4 with a 1B, 2B, and a 3B. Tucker Jordan was 2-3 with a HR and 4 RBI’s. Bryson Horne was 2-4 with a HR and 4 RBI’s.

The Tigers will host Graceville Monday, May 1 at 7:00 CST in the first round of the district tournament. Hope to see you at the games. GO TIGERS!!

OFFENSE LEADERS:
Average:
Bryson Horne .507
Tyreek Sumner .387
Jaxon Ridley .380
HR’s
Bryson Horne 6
Tyreek Sumner 3
Locke Pohto 2
Tucker Jordan 2
RBI’s
Bryson Horne 39
Tyreek Sumner 25
Jaxon Ridley 21

PITCHING LEADERS
Wins
Tyreek Sumner 6
Bryson Horne 5
Jaxon Ridley 3
Alex Buggs 3
K's
Tyreek Sumner 46
Bryson Horne 42
Alex Buggs 20
ERA
Tyreek Sumner 1.92
Bryson Horne 2.29
Shad Johnson 2.68
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 