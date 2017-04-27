Senior Tigers help lead team to 20 Wins.

The Blountstown Tigers move to 20-4 on the year after a loss to Marianna and wins over Rutherford Port St Joe and Graceville. The win over Port St. Joe locked down the No. 1 seed in the District Tournament that will begin Monday with the Tigers hosting Graceville at 7:00 CST.
On Tuesday, the Tigers traveled to Marianna to take on the Bulldogs and suffered their 4th loss of the season by a score of 6-1. Jaxon Ridley got the start on the mound and went 5 innings allowing 5 runs on 5 hits while striking out 1. Locke Pohto and Jacob Yon pitched 1 inning in relief each.
Ridley was 2-3 at the plate, while Kyle Skipper and Bryson Horne were each 1-2.
On Thursday the Tigers traveled to Rutherford and picked up a 9-2 win. Bryson Horne picked up the win going all 7 innings allowing 2 runs on 2 hits while striking out 8.
Jaxon Ridley and Tyreek Sumner collected 2 hits each on the night.
The Tigers hosted Port St Joe on Friday night with a #1 seed on the line and came away with 9-5 victory. Tyreek Sumner picked up the win on the hill going 5 innings not allowing a run while giving up only 3 hits and striking out 5. Bryson Horne and Sumner picked up 2 hits each.
On Monday night, the Tigers hosted Graceville and picked up a 21-9 victory. Jacob Yon earned the win in relief of Alex Buggs going 3.2 innings and allowing 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 2. Tyreek Sumner led the way offensively going 3-4 with a 1B, 2B, and a 3B. Tucker Jordan was 2-3 with a HR and 4 RBI’s. Bryson Horne was 2-4 with a HR and 4 RBI’s.
The Tigers will host Graceville Monday, May 1 at 7:00 CST in the first round of the district tournament. Hope to see you at the games. GO TIGERS!!
OFFENSE LEADERS:
Average:
Bryson Horne .507
Tyreek Sumner .387
Jaxon Ridley .380
HR’s
Bryson Horne 6
Tyreek Sumner 3
Locke Pohto 2
Tucker Jordan 2
RBI’s
Bryson Horne 39
Tyreek Sumner 25
Jaxon Ridley 21
PITCHING LEADERS
Wins
Tyreek Sumner 6
Bryson Horne 5
Jaxon Ridley 3
Alex Buggs 3
K's
Tyreek Sumner 46
Bryson Horne 42
Alex Buggs 20
ERA
Tyreek Sumner 1.92
Bryson Horne 2.29
Shad Johnson 2.68