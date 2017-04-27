New event at this year’s rodeo

The Florida Panhandle Saddle Club is proud to introduce a new event at the 9th Annual FPSC Rodeo: mini bareback riding.
The Blountstown Rodeo is a qualifier rodeo for participants in Boys from the South Mini Buckers for the Southeastern Circuit of the Miniature Bareback Riding World Championship which is held at Las Vegas, Nevada concurrently with the National Finals Rodeo in December. There are 14 young men ranging in age from 14 and under who will be competing in this event Saturday night at the Skeet Davis Arena at Sam Atkins Park.
There will also be events such as cowgirl’s barrel racing, team roping, bull riding and the crowd favorite of steer dressing.
There are events such as the kids’ calf scramble and ladies steer scramble that the audience can participate in as well. Two kids’ bicycles will be given away the night of the rodeo to two local pre-k or kindergarten students who bring in their rodeo coloring sheets. The bicycles are donated by Calhoun Liberty Employees Credit Union. As always, there will be great food, music, entertainment and prize giveaways. Come out and try your hand at the mechanical bull too!
Gates open at 5:30 and the show begins at 7 CST. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Pictured is one of the contestants 6th grader Colt Christie from Wetumpka, Alabama who will be shooting for the title of Jr. NFR Champion.