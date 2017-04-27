CITY OFFICIALS RECEIVE FLAG FROM CONGRESSMAN DUNN:

Thursday, April 27. 2017
Blountstown City officials met at Magnolia Square last Tuesday to receive a new flag from Congressman Neal Dunn and his wife, Leah.

Joining in the presentation, l-r, were: Capt. Keith Daniels, Chief Ben Hall, Capt. Mark Collier, Council woman Sheila Blackburn, Mrs. Dunn, Congressman Dunn and Mayor Tony Shoemake.
