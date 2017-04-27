Wildflower Festival set for Saturday downtown

North Florida Wildflower Festival is this Saturday
Plants, yard art, crafts, FREE kids’ activities,and more!
Downtown Blountstown will be in full bloom this Saturday, April 29th during the North Florida Wildflower Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held on in Magnolia Square.
More than 30 vendors are confirmed for the third annual event, including plants and flower vendors, jewelry, yard art, honey, and lots of arts and crafts. A food truck will also be onsite for those wanting to have lunch at the event. Free kids’ activities will be provided by Calhoun County 4-H, and free train rides will take guests down to the M&B Depot Park & Museum and back throughout the day.
The Wildflower Festival is organized by the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce. This year’s signature sponsor is Barkman Apiaries. The City of Blountstown is also a major sponsor for the event. Additional sponsors are the Florida Wildflower Foundation, Florida Native Plant Society/Magnolia Chapter, Calhoun Liberty Hospital, and
Calhoun Liberty Employees Credit Union.
For more details on the festival, visit their facebook page at www.facebook.com/NFLWildflowerFest.