Drug Task Force makes local arrest

On March 9, 2017, the Calhoun-Liberty County Drug Task Force (CLDTF) along with Alchohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) utilized a confidential source (CS) to execute a controlled buy of illegal drugs in Blountstown. The CS had previously met with a black male at a tire shop located in the city limits of Blountstown and discussed a marijuana drug transaction.
The man explained he was currently out of marijuana but provided a number for his cousin “HeadHoncho” aka Delandon Reed.
The CS was instructed to make contact with Reed via phone and that he would vouch for the CS. Investigators used the CS to make contact with Reed’s cell phone. During the call, Reed instructed the CS to make contact when he/she arrived in Blountstown.
The CS was provided with $20 (prerecorded serial numbers) to conduct the purchase of the marijuana. The CS was equipped with an electronic recording device to record during the controlled buy. The CS arrived at the Chevron gas station on the east end of Blountstown and made a second call to Reed who instructed him to make contact with another individual by phone and gave the CS the number.
The CS called the number and spoke with a male who instructed the CS to meet with him at the “Cut” off of River Street in Blountstown. Upon arriving at the “Cut” the CS made another call and was told to meet him at his residence behind Cooper’s Park. The CS made contact at the residence and purchased two small baggies containing raw marijuana.
Investigators were able to identify one subject from the video who was personally known to investigators. Based off the recorded phone call with Reed, Reed did in fact facilitate the drug transaction by referring the CS to deal with the seller directly during an illegal drug transaction. Reed did have knowledge of the illegal drug transaction that occurred at 16070 Fern Street Blountstown directly behind Cooper’s Park approximately 333 feet.
Based on the investigation, investigator Robert Revell did believe there was probable cause to charge Delandon Reed for violation of Florida Statutes (principle) sell of a controlled substance (marijuana) within 1000 feet of a public park.