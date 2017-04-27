BHS Tiger Brew Cafe

Mrs. Blair got the idea to start the cafe after one of her students mentioned that she and her family would be opening a coffee shop after her graduation this year. She went online and saw that several other schools in the US had student run coffee shops and decided to give her students the same opportunity. So with the help of community made donations of coffee, hot cocoa, and supplies, and a grant that paid for all the equipment needed the Tiger Brew Cafe was born.
The students spend their day measuring ingredients, preparing smoothies, counting change, and learning how to work together in what can be a fast pace environment. Other students are allowed to purchase coffee, drinks, smoothies, and snacks after their lunch break but teachers are able to order throughout the day and have it brought to their classroom.
Mrs. Blair has noticed a major change in her students as a result of this project. While some students hated coming to school before, they now look forward to it. “The cool thing is”, Mrs. Blair stated, “other students will come in wanting to join, and my students can tell them ‘sorry, it’s just for us’. The roles are reversed a little”.