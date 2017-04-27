Altha School to present “The Jungle Book”

Altha Public School Chorus is proud to present the musical entitled "The Jungle book" on Tuesday, May 2 with an evening performance at 6 p.m. in the cafetorium.
A day time performance will also be held for students, please contact the school for more information. Please come out and join us as we set the stage, turn the page, and open up the Jungle Book!
The cast of the Jungle book is pictured above (left to right): Front Row- Chrissandra Hall (Shanti), Keyanna Crawford (extra), Allyson Mears (King Lewi), and Kiana Richards (Bagera). Second Row- Brooks Anne Mears (Col. Hathi), Madison Hathaway (vulture), Kristasia Crawford (Baloo the Bear), Heather Thompson (Baby Elephant), Kaitlyn Taylor (Sheer Kahn), Carly Young (Kah the Snake), and Nikki Richards (extra). Third Row- Ashley Lytle (Mowgli)