Altha School Book Fair May 1st-5th

Next week is Book Fair time at Altha School!
Reading is the most important skill you can teach a child. Of all the skills children learn, it is the one you can influence the most.
We invite you to visit our Scholastic Book Fair and experience a celebration of reading that provides families the opportunity to get involved in a universal mission: encouraging kids to read every day so they can lead better lives.
The Fair will be open each day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also you can join us Tuesday, May 2 from 3 - 6 p.m. for a special family event and time to browse at the book fair, prizes, and refreshments.
Our Scholastic Book Fair theme - Happy Camper Book Fair - S'more fun with books! –surrounds students in the celebration of reading with hundreds of fun, engaging, affordable books for them to discover. Giving kids access to good books and the opportunity to choose their own books will motivate them to read more. And like most acquired skills, the more kids practice reading, the better they’ll get.
Please make plans to visit our Book Fair. Hope to see you there!