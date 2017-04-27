CALHOUN COUNTY
April 17
Pernell Engram, withholding support of children or spouse
April 18
Robert Scionti, smuggling contraband into/inmate introduce remove or possess
Antonio Dejuan Ziggler, violation of probation
April 19
Charlotte Michelle Burch, failure to appear for misdemeanor offense
April 20
Jesse James Free, out of county warrant
Michael Edward Hand, battery/2nd or subquent offense
James Edward Lerch, violation of probation
Elton John Pitts, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill
Delandon O’Neal Reed, marijuana sell withyib 200 ft. of college or public park, sched 1
Sheriff's Log for 04-27-17
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)