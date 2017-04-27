Sheriff's Log for 04-27-17

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Thursday, April 27. 2017
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
April 17
Pernell Engram, withholding support of children or spouse
April 18
Robert Scionti, smuggling contraband into/inmate introduce remove or possess
Antonio Dejuan Ziggler, violation of probation
April 19
Charlotte Michelle Burch, failure to appear for misdemeanor offense
April 20
Jesse James Free, out of county warrant
Michael Edward Hand, battery/2nd or subquent offense
James Edward Lerch, violation of probation
Elton John Pitts, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill
Delandon O’Neal Reed, marijuana sell withyib 200 ft. of college or public park, sched 1

LIBERTY COUNTY
April 17
Joshua Standridge, criminal use of personal ID, theft, obtaining credit card through fraud, failed to register as sex offender
Chance Peterson, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury
April 19
James Lynn Reddick - sentenced at court
Jordan Nickell - holding for Gulf County
April 20
Jessica Dawn Barfield, out of county warrant
Bobby Gale Foster - driving while license suspended, violation of probation, drug paraphernalia
April 21
Josie M. Hagerman, trespassing of property not structure or convey
James P. Tucker, serving weekends
David D. Johnson, out of county warranty
Trinity McCrary, trespassing of property not structure or convey
April 22
Ollie D. Anderson, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, less than 20 grams
Ronald Dixon, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 