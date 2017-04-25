Grace Fabian and her husband Edmund are Bible translators who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The Blountstown community is invited to join Grace at a Wycliffe Associates banquet event on Thursday May 11 at 6:30 pm at the Neal Civic Center, where guests will learn how new technology is accelerating the pace of the Bible translation like never before, and how God is opening the hearts of nationals around the world to translate the scriptures into theur heart languages. Dinner reservations are required. Please call (850)674-8334 for complimentary tickets to this special event.